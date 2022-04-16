Klay Thompson's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson's Status For Game 1
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the first-round on Saturday evening in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors will have their star shooting guard Klay Thompson in the starting lineup.
He had missed several regular season games after returning from injury, but he is not on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.
This is the Warriors first time in the postseason since 2018-19.
