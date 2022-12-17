Knicks And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

Ryan Arcidiacono has been upgraded to available.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Malcolm Hill, Marko Simonovic, Lonzo Ball and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Ayo Dosunmu has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Friday."

The two teams also faced off on Wednesday in Chicago, and the Knicks won 128-100 in overtime.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined for 61 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, while Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 57 points.

With the victory, the Knicks have now won five games in a row and come into the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 15-13 in their first 28 games and 8-6 in 14 on the road

As for the Bulls, they are 11-16 in their first 27 games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They are talented but have been arguably the most disappointing team in the league to start the season.

At home, the Bulls are 7-6 in 13 games hosted at the United Center.