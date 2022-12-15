Knicks And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks will be without Ryan Arcidiacono, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin.

Starting point guard Jalen Brunson has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Marko Simonovic and Malcolm Hill.

Alex Caruso has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday."

The Knicks come into the night on a four-game winning streak and 6-4 over their last ten games.

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record in 27 games.

On the road, they have gone 7-6 in the 13 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As for the Bulls, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

At home, they are 7-5 in 12 games in Chicago.

In their last game (on Sunday night), the Bulls lost an overtime thriller in Atlanta against the Hawks.

DeMar DeRozan made three free throws with 0.5 seconds left to give the Bulls a 122-121 lead, but AJ Griffin made a buzzer-beater to win the game for the Hawks.