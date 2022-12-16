Knicks And Bulls Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks at the United Center for the second straight game.

The two teams faced off on Wednesday night, and the Knicks won 128-100 in overtime.

For Friday's game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Obi Toppin, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

Ryan Arcidiacono is doubtful.

As for the Bulls, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic have been ruled out.

Ayo Dosunmu has been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks come into the game in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

Right now, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-13 record in 28 games.

On the road, the Knicks have been very solid, going 8-6 in 14 games played outside of Manhattan.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east, but last season they missed the postseason as the 11th seed.

As for the Bulls, they have been arguably the most disappointing team in the league to start the season.

They are 11-16 in 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the east.

Currently, the Bulls are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have gone 7-6 in 13 games at the United Center.

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017, when they finished as the sixth seed.