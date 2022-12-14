Knicks And Bulls Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks will be without Trevor Keels, Obi Toppin and DaQuan Jeffries, while Ryan Arcidiacono is doubtful.

Starting point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Ayo Dosunmu is questionable, and Alex Caruso is probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and coming off a 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Right now, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record in 27 games.

On the road, the Knicks have gone 7-6 in the 13 games they have played outside of Manhattan.

As for the Bulls, they have gotten off to an extremely disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

Last season, they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

However, they are currently the 11th seed with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and at home, the Bulls have gone 7-5 in 12 games hosted in Chicago.

This will be the first time these two teams are facing off this season.