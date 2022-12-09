Knicks And Hornets Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks will be without Obi Toppin, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Ryan Arcidiacono.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have ruled out Mark Williams, Dennis Smith Jr., Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball.

The Knicks come into the game after a big win over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Wednesday evening.

They won 113-89, and Julius Randle had a huge game putting up 34 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

With the victory, the Knicks improved to 12-13 in their first 25 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Knicks are 6-6 in 12 games away from Madison Square Garden.

As for the Hornets, they are 7-18 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their last game, they lost 122-116 to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hornets are 4-8 in the 12 games they have hosted in North Carolina.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.