Knicks And Jazz Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening, and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

Feron Hunt, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson have all been ruled out for the Knicks.

Robinson is one of their most important players, and this will be the sixth straight game that he has missed.

As for the Jazz, they will be without Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter.

NBA's official injury report

Both teams come into the night relatively healthy, so it should be a good matchup.

The Knicks are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Sunday afternoon, they allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder to score 145 points on their home floor (they lost 145-135).

They are 2-2 over their last four games.

As for the Jazz, they have been one of the biggest surprises to start the season.

After trading away All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they had been seen as potentially one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

That being said, they have a 10-5 record in their first 15 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have lost their last two games against the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, so they were actually the first seed with a 10-3 record last week.

Julius Randle has led the Knicks by averaging 20.8 points per contest, while the Jazz have been led by Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging 21.8 points per contest.