Knicks And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Quickley, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Wood, Powell on Tuesday."

The Knicks come into the matchup as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, but also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

As for the Mavs, they are also 18-16 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavs are 5-5 in their last ten games, but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Mavs are phenomenal with a 13-5 record in 18 games, while the Knicks have been good on the road going 10-6 in 16 games away from Madison Square Garden.

The two teams faced off in Manhattan earlier this month, and the Mavs blew out the Knicks 121-100.

Luka Doncic had 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.