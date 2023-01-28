Knicks And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

Meanwhile, the Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Dru Smith and T.J. Warren.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Edmond Sumner have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Sims on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Curry, Harris, O'Neale, Claxton on Saturday."

The Knicks come into the night with a 27-23 record in 50 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Nets, they are 29-19 in 48 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks have been phenomenal, going 15-10 in the 25 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.

At home, the Nets have been solid with a 13-8 record in the 21 games they have hosted at Barclays Center.

The two teams most recently played in Brooklyn in November, and the Nets blew out the Knicks 112-85.