Knicks And Nets Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Nets have ruled out Kyrie Irving, T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Feron Hunt, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

Quentin Grimes has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Knicks are 5-5 in their first ten games of the season and coming off a win at the Target Center over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Julius Randle had a big game scoring 31 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists.

RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson also combined for 45 points.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but last season they took a big step backward when they finished as the 11th seed in the east.

As for the Nets, they come into the night with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games.

They had been on a two-game winning streak (after beating the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets) but lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Monday night.

Kevin Durant continues to play phenomenally, averaging 31.0 points on 51.8% shooting from the field, but the team has not appeared to gel.

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, so this is a crucial season for the franchise.

Whenever the Nets and Knicks face off, it's exciting for residents of New York City because the two teams play just five miles apart.