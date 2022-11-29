Knicks And Pistons Injury Reports

On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Knicks have listed Immanuel Quickley as questionable, while Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt have been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley III, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart are listed as questionable for the Pistons.

Buddy Boeheim, Braxton Key and Cade Cunningham have been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks have already beaten the Pistons twice this season, but they come into the game cold.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

In their most recent game, the Knicks lost 127-123 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night at home.

They come into Tuesday with a 9-11 record in their first 20 games, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Knicks are 5-6 in the 11 games they have played away from Manhattan.

As for the Pistons, they are the worst team in the east (15th seed), with a 5-17 record in their first 22 games.

At home, they have a 3-6 record in nine games played in Michigan.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 2-8 and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

The Pistons have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2019, while the Knicks last made the playoffs in 2021.