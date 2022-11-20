Knicks And Suns Injury Reports

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.

The Knicks will be without Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels, while Cam Reddish and Mitchell Robinson are both listed as questionable.

Robinson has missed each of the last eight games, but he is one of their best defenders averaging 2.2 blocks per contest.

In addition, Reddish has become a significant player, as he has played 25+ minutes in each of the last four games.

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet.

For Paul, this will be the sixth straight game that the future Hall of Famer has missed with a heel injury.

The Suns have gone just 2-3 in the five games they have played without him (they also lost 100-88 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the game he got injured in).

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks enter the day tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are winners of two of their last three games and 8-8 in the 16 total games they have played.

On the road, they are 4-5 in nine games away from Manhattan.

As for the Suns, they have struggled without Paul but are still 9-6 in their first 15 games.

They are tied with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been excellent, with a 7-1 record in eight games played in Arizona.