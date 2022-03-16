Skip to main content
Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening in Manhattan, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Both teams have many players on their injury report, and the only player who is not ruled out already is Justice Winslow.  

The Trail Blazers star is listed as questionable due to Right Achilles soreness. 

Coming into the night, the Trail Blazers have a 26-41 record in 67 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-40 record in 68 games. 

