Skip to main content
Update: Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

Update: Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

The New York Knicks are in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The New York Knicks are in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Update: RJ Barrett has been ruled out, while Quentin Grimes will be available to play.   

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have several players on the injury report.    

The injury report for the Knicks against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have been ruled out for the game, while Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are questionable and RJ Barrett is doubtful.  

The Knicks come into the game in a big slump as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just 2-8 in their last ten games.  

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-31 in 55 games played on the season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

13 seconds ago
USATSI_17579186_168388303_lowres
News

Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

1 minute ago
USATSI_17440916_168388303_lowres
News

Bol Bol Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

38 minutes ago
USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
News

Dennis Schröder Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

1 hour ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And 76ers Reportedly Agree To James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_16407324_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

2 hours ago
USATSI_17552712_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Discussed Three-Team Trade With Lakers And Raptors

3 hours ago