Skip to main content
Update: Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

Update: Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks will be in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The New York Knicks will be in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Update: Nerlens Noel has been ruled out for the game.

The New York Knicks will be facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Saturday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Knicks will be without RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic for the game. 

Nerlens Noel is listed as questionable. 

The Knicks come into the game slumping, but did win their last game over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco earlier in the week.  

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and have a 25-31 record in 56 games this season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

47 seconds ago
USATSI_17537179_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive This Veteran Player After Trade With 76ers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup For Game With Knicks

1 hour ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

1 hour ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17134936_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Hornets

2 hours ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday Night

2 hours ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

2 hours ago