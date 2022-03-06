Skip to main content

Update: Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Update: Taj Gibson is doubtful, while Nerlens Noel has been ruled out. 

The New York Knicks will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Kemba Walker, Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the contest.   

The Knicks are one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they have lost seven games in a row and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall. 

They are 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played so far this season, which currently has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

