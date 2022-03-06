Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Update: Taj Gibson is doubtful, while Nerlens Noel has been ruled out.

The New York Knicks will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Clippers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.



Kemba Walker, Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the contest.

The Knicks are one of the coldest teams in the NBA, because they have lost seven games in a row and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

They are 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played so far this season, which currently has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

