Knicks Final Injury Report Against Thunder

On Monday night, the New York Knicks are on the road to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They have finalized their injury report for the game, as Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose have both been ruled out.

Knicks: "Injury update for today’s game. Out: Derrick Rose (Sore right toe) Cam Reddish (Sore right groin)"

They will also remain without Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels (G League).

This will be the second game in a row that Reddish has missed.

The former Duke star is averaging 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest to start the season, and he has seen extended minutes as of late (25+ minutes of playing time in four straight games).

Meanwhile, Rose got injured in Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns and is averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

The Knicks come into the game in the middle of a two-game losing streak (they have lost to the Golden State Warriors and Suns in their last two games).

Before losing two in a row, they beat the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets in consecutive games.

They come into the night with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they are 4-6 in ten games away from Madison Square Garden.

As for the Thunder, they come into the night with a 7-9 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.