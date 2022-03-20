Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Jazz

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Utah Jazz in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the night they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Everyone on their injury report for the game has already been ruled out, so nobody's status for the contest is in question.  

They come into the night as the 12th seed in the east with a 30-40 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have been going back and forth with the Washington Wizards for the 11 and 12 seed spots. 

Currently, they are five games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

