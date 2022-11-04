Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

On Friday night, the New York Knicks are in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

The only two players that have been ruled out are Feron Hunt (G League- Two-Way) and Trevor Keels (G League-Two-Way)

NBA's official injury report

Therefore, their injury report is spotless for the game.

The Knicks come into the night with a 3-4 record in their first seven games of the season.

They had started out 3-1 in their first four games but are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The consecutive losses have come against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, so it's not like they lost to bad teams.

Right now, the Bucks are 7-0, which is the best record in the NBA, and the Cavs are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson, who is in his first year with the team, is leading the way averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, 2021 NB All-Star Julius Randle is averaging 17.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but in 2022 they missed the postseason as the 13th seed.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how they respond this season.

As for the 76ers, they enter the night with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season.

They lost to the Washington Wizards in their most recent game on Wednesday evening.