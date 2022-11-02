Skip to main content
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. 

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

Quentin Grimes (foot) and Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Knicks enter the night with a 3-3 record in their first six games of the season.

Grimes has yet to play in a game so far this season, while Reddish hasn't missed a game.

The former Duke star is averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the field in just under 19 minutes of playing time per contest. 

In their first game of the season, they lost in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies, but Reddish had 22 points on 9/16 shooting from the field.

Julius Randle has led the team averaging 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest, while Jalen Brunson is averaging 7.2 assists per contest. 

In 2021, the Knicks and Hawks played each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks won the series in five games (the Knicks were the fourth seed, and the Hawks were the fifth seed).  

Coming into the night, the Hawks are 4-3 in their first seven games of the season. 

All-Star point guard Trae Young has led the way averaging 29.0 points and 9.7 assists per contest.   

They also acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs over the offseason, and he is averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

