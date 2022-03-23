Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets
The New York Knicks are facing off with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Knicks against the Hornets can be screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Everybody on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest except for Julius Randle, who is listed as doubtful.
Randle missed the Knicks game on Tuesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks, which they lost by a score of 117-111.
The Knicks come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
Unfortunately, they will likely miss the playoffs after being the fourth seed in last year's postseason.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.