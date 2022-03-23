Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Hornets can be screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Everybody on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest except for Julius Randle, who is listed as doubtful. 

Randle missed the Knicks game on Tuesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks, which they lost by a score of 117-111. 

The Knicks come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Unfortunately, they will likely miss the playoffs after being the fourth seed in last year's postseason. 

