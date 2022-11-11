Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

On Friday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

Robinson is one of their best players, and this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.

He's averaging 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest in the eight games he has played.

The Knicks enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season.

They had an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at the Target Center on Monday night but got blown out by the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

The franchise is in an interesting spot because, in 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs as the 11th seed.

On Oct. 21, the Knicks crushed the Pistons by a score of 130-106 at Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons come into the night with a 3-9 record in their first 12 games of the season.

They are in rebuilding mode, so they will likely have one of the worst records in the league this season.

The Pistons are an abysmal 0-6 in the six games they've played on the road, while the Knicks are a solid 3-2 in five games at home.