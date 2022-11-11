Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.  

For the game, they have announced their injury report (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).  

The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt. 

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes is listed as probable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Robinson is one of their best players, and this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup. 

He's averaging 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest in the eight games he has played. 

The Knicks enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season. 

They had an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at the Target Center on Monday night but got blown out by the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. 

The franchise is in an interesting spot because, in 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs as the 11th seed.

On Oct. 21, the Knicks crushed the Pistons by a score of 130-106 at Madison Square Garden. 

The Pistons come into the night with a 3-9 record in their first 12 games of the season.

They are in rebuilding mode, so they will likely have one of the worst records in the league this season. 

The Pistons are an abysmal 0-6 in the six games they've played on the road, while the Knicks are a solid 3-2 in five games at home. 

USATSI_19380809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19123474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update Given On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15789815_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Suns And Magic Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19256886_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13009416_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Updated Status For Kings-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17988231_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18263592_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17489620_168388303_lowres
News

The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar