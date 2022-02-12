Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The New York Knicks will be in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
The New York Knicks will be facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Saturday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Knicks will be without RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic for the game.
Nerlens Noel is listed as questionable.
The Knicks come into the game slumping, but did win their last game over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco earlier in the week.
They are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and have a 25-31 record in 56 games this season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.