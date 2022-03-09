Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

Skip to main content
Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Mavs

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Mavs

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The New York Knicks will be in Texas on Wednesday evening to face off with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Mavericks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Quentin Grimes, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, Obi Toppin and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable due to an illness. 

The Knicks come into the game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games on the road. 

Prior to the two wins, they had been on a seven-game losing streak. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17856661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Said About Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Scoring 50

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos RJ Barrett Posted To Instagram After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17852502_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After His Big Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17565277_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17852480_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago