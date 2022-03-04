Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in D.C. on Friday night, but for the game they will be without their new star forward. 

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball. 

Prozingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team. 

The former fourth overall pick was an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2018, and is now on a Wizards team that has Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal to form an intriguing big-three. 

On the season, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar23 seconds ago
USATSI_17286713_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Played The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Knicks-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16960502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17587338_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Heat

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago