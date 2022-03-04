Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in D.C. on Friday night, but for the game they will be without their new star forward.
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.
Prozingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team.
The former fourth overall pick was an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2018, and is now on a Wizards team that has Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal to form an intriguing big-three.
On the season, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.