Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. The former New York Knicks All-Star was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards earlier this month.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Friday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. The former New York Knicks All-Star was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards earlier this month.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in D.C. on Friday night, and the matchup will be both team's first game back since the All-Star break.  

For the game, the Wizards will be without former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a knee injury.    

The status of Porzingis can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Mavs. 

The 2015 fourth overall pick has yet to make his debut for his new team due to the injury. 

Prior to playing for the Mavericks, he began his career with the New York Knicks, and in 2018 was named to the All-Star game. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
37 seconds ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Mavs-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_6238704_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These Two Teams Should Sign Jeff Teague

By Ben Stinar
43 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
51 minutes ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Derrick Rose's Injury Status For Heat-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
59 minutes ago
USATSI_17760690_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Seth Curry Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17763014_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago