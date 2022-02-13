Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Pistons-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. He is now on his third team after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards. He began his career with the New York Knicks.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, but for the game they will be without their new star player. 

Kristaps Porzingis, who recently came over in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.   

He has yet to make his debut for the Wizards after being traded on Thursday. 

The status of Porzingis can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

Porzingis began his career with the New York Knicks, before being traded to the Mavs, so the Wizards will be the third team he has played for in his NBA career. 

In 2015, he was the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, and in 2018 he made the All-Star game as a member of the Knicks. 

