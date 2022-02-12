Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Sacramento Kings in D.C. on Saturday, but for the game they will be without their new star player.   

Kristaps Porzingis, who came over in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury. 

The status of Porzingis for Saturday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Porzingis will now be on his third NBA team; he was an All-Star with the New York Knicks in 2018 and then has been with the Mavs since 2019. 

He joins a Wizards team that has Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal (currently out for the season). 

The Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-29 record.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

44 seconds ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Heat Game

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17609105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The James Harden Trade

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17532094_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

46 minutes ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

48 minutes ago
USATSI_17659916_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Viral Clip Of Steph Curry Breaking Julius Randle's Ankles

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16290986_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Commented On The Brooklyn Nets Instagram Post

49 minutes ago