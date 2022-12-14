Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will be without 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (back) ruled out Wednesday."

He is currently averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest in 27 games.

In addition, the former fourth-overall pick is shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.

Last season, Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards, so this is his first full season with the franchise.

The Wizards come into the game struggling in a big way.

They are 1-9 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

Right now, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-17 record in 28 games.

On the road, the Wizards are 3-10 in 13 games away from Washington, D.C.

In their most recent game, they lost 112-100 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday night.

Porzingis had 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 16-10 record in 26 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been solid, with a 7-3 record in ten games in Colorado.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets have gone 6-4, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.