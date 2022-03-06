Skip to main content
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. The former fourth overall pick has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, and if he plays on Sunday it will be his first time playing for the Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. The former fourth overall pick has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, and if he plays on Sunday it will be his first time playing for the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Indiana Pacers in D.C. on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Kristaps Porzingis will likely made his debut for the Wizards. 

The former fourth overall pick was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last month, but has been out with a knee injury. 

For Sunday's game he is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Prior to playing on the Mavericks for the last few seasons, he had began his career with the New York Knicks. 

In 2018, he was an All-Star, and one of the best young players in the entire NBA. 

The Wizards come into Sunday as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-34 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_15828096_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Circus Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17294519_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17481201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17760690_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago