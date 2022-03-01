Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Pistons-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Detroit Pistons in D.C. on Tuesday evening, and they remain without their new star forward Kristaps Porzingis.

The status of Porzingis for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards acquired Porzingis in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, but he has yet to make his debut for his new team.

Bradley Beal is out for the season, but once he returns next season they will have a big-three of Kyle Kuzma, Porzingis and Beal.

This season they will have a tough time making the postseason as they are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-33 record in the 60 games that they have played.

