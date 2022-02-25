Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Spurs-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in D.C. on Friday night, and the matchup will be both team's first game back since the All-Star break.

For the game, the Wizards will be without former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is out with a knee injury.

The status of Porzingis can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Mavs.

The 2015 fourth overall pick has yet to make his debut for his new team due to the injury.

Prior to playing for the Mavericks, he began his career with the New York Knicks, and in 2018 was named to the All-Star game.

