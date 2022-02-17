Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Nets Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the game between the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
The Washington Wizards are in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night, but for the game they will still be without their new star forward.
Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last week, has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record in the 57 games that they have played this season.
As for the Nets, they are on a two-game winning streak and are 31-27, which has them as the eighth seed in the conference.
Prior to their two wins, they had lost 11 games in a row.
