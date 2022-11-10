Skip to main content

Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out due to a groin injury. 

Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (groin) ruled out Thursday."

This will be the first game that the former fourth-overall pick has missed during the 2022-23 season.

He is currently averaging 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest. 

The Wizards have also announced their starting lineup for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Gill on Thursday."

Entering the night, the Wizards have a 5-6 record in their first 11 games but are coming off a 108-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Monday night. 

They have an intriguing roster that (if healthy) could compete for a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.  

Last season, they dealt with injuries and finished as the 12th seed in the east.

Porzingis had played part of three seasons with the Mavs before they traded him to the Wizards at last season's trading deadline. 

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 6-4 record in their first ten games. 

They are coming off a tough loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida on Wednesday, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

All-Star Luka Doncic has been sensational to start the season with averages of 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. 

