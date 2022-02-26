Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Cavs Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers. The former New York Knicks All-Star was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards earlier this month.
The Washington Wizards are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, but they will be without their new star player.
Kristaps Porzingis was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks at the trading deadline earlier this month, but he has yet to make his debut for his new team.
On Saturday against the Cavs, Porzingis remains out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in the 59 games that they have played.
As for the Cavs, they come into the evening as the fifth seed in the east with a 35-24 record in 59 games.
