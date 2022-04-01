Kyle Kuzma's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in D.C. on Friday evening, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Wizards.

The Wizards come into the night out of playoff contention with a 33-43 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

