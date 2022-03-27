Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Golden State Warriors in D.C. on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They are 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

