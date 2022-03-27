Kyle Kuzma's Status For Warriors-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Golden State Warriors in D.C. on Sunday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Star forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

