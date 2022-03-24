Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Washington Wizards are going to be in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Wizards come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They will likely miss the postseason as they are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.
