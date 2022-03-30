Kyle Kuzma's Status For Magic-Wizards game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening in D.C. and for the game they have announced that Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out.

The star forward is out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards are 32-43 in the 75 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

