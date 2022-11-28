Kyle Kuzma's Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

On Monday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as Kyle Kuzma is not on the injury report.

The former Utah star missed Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts with a back injury.

Underdog NBA: "Kyle Kuzma (back) not listed on injury report Monday."

Kuzma is averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest on 45.9% shooting from the field in 19 games.

He has been on a roll as of late, scoring at least 28 points in each of the last three games he has played.

The Wizards acquired the NBA Champion forward in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

Last season, the Wizards dealt with injuries, but if they can stay healthy in 2022-23, they have a chance to be a playoff team.

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-10 record in their first 20 games.

At home, they are 7-4 and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

As for the Timberwolves, they had been on a five-game winning streak but are now on a two-game losing streak.

They are also 10-10 in their first 20 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have a 5-4 record in nine games played away from the Target Center.