Kyle Lowry And Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro are both questionable for Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are playing Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas, and for the game they are listed as questionable. 

The Heat have updated their injury report as of 4:30 Eastern Time, and nothing has changed in terms of their status. 

NBA's official injury report 

The two played in the most recent game, but the Heat got blown out for their first loss of the series.  

In the first two games in Florida, the Heat crushed the 76ers by double-digits, but the 76ers responded in Game 3 to avoid going into the dreaded 0-3 hole. 

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games, so they have been rolling through the playoffs so far. 

They also finished the year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs last season). 

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

