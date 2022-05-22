Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Injury Status In Game 3

Kyle Lowry exited Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Boston. However, the six-time NBA All-Star is available to return in the game.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and during the game Kyle Lowry went to the locker room.

Lowry missed the first two games of the series due to a hamstring injury that has nagged him during most of the 2022 playoffs.  

He injured it in Game 3 of the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and missed the rest of that series.  

In addition, he also missed several games in the second-round against the Philadelphia 76ers.  

So far, the Heat have played well even without him, but just his presence being back in the starting lineup on Saturday night was evident as the Heat got off to a hot start in the first quarter. 

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Florida (the Heat won the first game while the Celtics took the second). 

