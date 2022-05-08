Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 4
The Miami Heat are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night.
For the game, star point guard Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.
He got injured in Game 3 between the Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, and did not return to action until Game 3 against the 76ers (the most recent game).
The Heat finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Hawks in just five games in the first-round.
Lowry is in his first season with Miami after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.
He made six All-Star Games and won the 2019 NBA Championship during his tenure with Toronto.
The Heat have been in the middle of a solid few seasons as they made the playoffs last year, and made the NBA Finals in 2020.
If they beat the 76ers in the second-round, they will move on to the Eastern Conference to face off with the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks for a chance to get back to the Finals.
