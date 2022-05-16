Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status For Game 1

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, but for the game they will be playing without their star point guard.  

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the contest due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out of several games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

Lowry got inured during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, and while they won the series in just five games, he did not play in either of the final two contests.  

In their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the six-time NBA All-Star also missed several games. 

So far, they have been able to win without him, but against the Celtics they are going to need to be at their best, and not having Lowry could become an issue. 

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18255066_168388303_lowres
News

Can The Warriors Stop Luka Doncic In The Western Conference Finals?

By Brett Siegel19 minutes ago
Kelly Krauskopf interview
News

'I have this belief that we're moving up': Pacers Assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf Positive About Outcome of NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness32 minutes ago
Myles Turner warming up
News

Pacers Podcast: Scott Agness is Joined By Caitlin Cooper To Review Last Season And Discuss Team Needs

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
Tyrese Haliburton kisses bricks with Andretti
News

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Serves As Grand Marshal, Gives Driver Command Before IndyCar Grand Prix

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
News

What To Expect From Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Series

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18281908_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Mavericks-Suns Western Conference Semifinals Series

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago