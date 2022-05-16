Kyle Lowry's Updated Injury Status For Game 1

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, but for the game they will be playing without their star point guard.

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the contest due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out of several games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry got inured during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, and while they won the series in just five games, he did not play in either of the final two contests.

In their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the six-time NBA All-Star also missed several games.

So far, they have been able to win without him, but against the Celtics they are going to need to be at their best, and not having Lowry could become an issue.

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball