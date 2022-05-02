Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday Night

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening.

For the game, they will be without one of their most important players in star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The six-time NBA All-Star got injured in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks and has not played in a game since then.

He's been ruled out for Game 1 due to the hamstring injury as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Lowry is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary tenure with the Toronto Raptors.

When he came to the Raptors he had never been an All-Star, and he left his tenure there as a six-time All-Star and an NBA Champion.

Lowry and Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors to the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriros in 2019.

As for the Heat, they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but finished the regular season this year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals (Jimmy Butler's first season with the franchise), but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

