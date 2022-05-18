Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 2

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Thursday night, and for the game they will remain without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.  

The six-time NBA All-Star missed the first game of the series due to a hamstring injury, and he will remain out for Game 2 with the same injury.  

Lowry missed time during the first-round and the second-round of the playoffs with the hamstring issue.  

So far, the Heat have been able to play well even in his absence, and they beat the Celtics in Game 1 on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107.  

However, as the playoffs advance, they will likely need him.  

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors that saw him become a perineal All-Star and win the 2019 NBA Championship with Kawhi Leonard against the Golden State Warriors. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

