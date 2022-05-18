Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 2

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Thursday night, and for the game they will remain without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The six-time NBA All-Star missed the first game of the series due to a hamstring injury, and he will remain out for Game 2 with the same injury.

Lowry missed time during the first-round and the second-round of the playoffs with the hamstring issue.

So far, the Heat have been able to play well even in his absence, and they beat the Celtics in Game 1 on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107.

However, as the playoffs advance, they will likely need him.

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors that saw him become a perineal All-Star and win the 2019 NBA Championship with Kawhi Leonard against the Golden State Warriors.

