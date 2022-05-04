Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 2

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will remain without one of their best players.  

Star point guard Kyle Lowry remains ruled out with a hamstring injury. 

Lowry has been out since the middle of Game 3 in the first-round, so he has missed the team's last three games and this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup. 

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors. 

Before he got to the Raptors, he had never won an NBA Championship or made an All-Star Game. 

When he left Toronto, he was a six-time NBA All-Star and an NBA Champion (2019 against the Golden State Warriros with co-star Kawhi Leonard). 

The Heat played the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs, and they won the series in just five games. 

The only game they lost was on the road by one-point, while they also had multiple blowout wins in the series. 

They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

