Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 2
The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will remain without one of their best players.
Star point guard Kyle Lowry remains ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Lowry has been out since the middle of Game 3 in the first-round, so he has missed the team's last three games and this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.
He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.
Before he got to the Raptors, he had never won an NBA Championship or made an All-Star Game.
When he left Toronto, he was a six-time NBA All-Star and an NBA Champion (2019 against the Golden State Warriros with co-star Kawhi Leonard).
The Heat played the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs, and they won the series in just five games.
The only game they lost was on the road by one-point, while they also had multiple blowout wins in the series.
They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
