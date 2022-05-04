Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 2

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will remain without one of their best players.

Star point guard Kyle Lowry remains ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Lowry has been out since the middle of Game 3 in the first-round, so he has missed the team's last three games and this will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup.

He is in his first season with the Heat after a legendary stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Before he got to the Raptors, he had never won an NBA Championship or made an All-Star Game.

When he left Toronto, he was a six-time NBA All-Star and an NBA Champion (2019 against the Golden State Warriros with co-star Kawhi Leonard).

The Heat played the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs, and they won the series in just five games.

The only game they lost was on the road by one-point, while they also had multiple blowout wins in the series.

They finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball