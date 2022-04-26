Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5
The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida.
For the game, the Heat will once again be without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.
The six-time NBA All-Star left Game 3 in the second half with a hamstring injury, and then did not play in Game 4.
He will also miss Game 5.
The Heat have a 3-1 lead in the series, so there is definitely no rush to bring him back into the fold until he is fully healthy and ready to go.
If the Heat win Game 5, they will advance to the second-round of the playoffs, while if they lose they will play a Game 6 back at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
This is Lowry's first season with Miami after a legendary stint in Toronto with the Raptors.
When he joined the Raptors he had never even been an All-Star, and when he left he was a six-time All-Star and an NBA Champion (2019 with Kawhi Leonard against the Golden State Warriros).
