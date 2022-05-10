Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, but for the game the Heat will be without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.

He has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss several games in the playoffs so far (he had returned for the last two games).

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the 76ers won both games at home over the weekend.

Neither team has won a game on the road in the series, so if the trend continues there will be a Game 7 in Miami.

The winner of the series will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals with either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks. 

That series is currently tied up at 2-2 as well. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are the third seed in the east. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

